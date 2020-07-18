Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — John Robert Lewis, the son of sharecroppers who survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, to become a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman, has died after a six-month battle with cancer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced his death in a statement. He was 80.

“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress,” the California Democrat said.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the civil rights leader stands beneath a bust of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., as members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather for the memorial ceremony for the late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Rep. Cummings, a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Lewis died on the same day as civil rights leader the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, who was 95. The dual deaths of the civil rights icons come as the nation is still grappling with racial upheaval in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation.

It’s another blow for a country still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, reeling from the deaths of nearly 140,000 Americans from COVID-19 as it has affected nearly every aspect of American life.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) released the following statement about Lewis following the announcement of his death:

“Congressman John Lewis was an American hero who spent his life fighting for marginalized people and to secure justice and equal rights for all. He stood up fearlessly to oppression and fought tirelessly to build a democracy where all voices are heard. We will remember him always. I am absolutely heartbroken at the loss of this amazing man, whose goodness, strength, compassion, and determination to challenge injustice made the world a better place for all of us. I am honored and blessed to have had the opportunity to serve with and learn from him.” Rep. Kendra Horn

