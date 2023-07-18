CHICAGO, Ill. (KFOR) – Pickles and wine? It’s the combo you never knew you needed!

Claussen and Spritz Society have teamed up to create a first-of-its-kind pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

When Spritz Society announced a pickle flavor as their 2022 April Fools’ prank, they were surprised by the immediate positive reaction and demand from their fans.

Image courtesy Spritz Society.

Since then, Spritz Society and Claussen worked together to turn this once “prank” into a reality for fans of both brands.

“Claussen® is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen® at the Kraft Heinz Company. “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

Each 8.4 oz. can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® has 6% ABV, 120 calories, and 5g of sugar.

“At Spritz Society, our community is one of the most important elements of the brand and their input is crucial in everything we do,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO, Spritz Society. “Nearly a year after launching this idea as an April Fools’ joke and continuing to get requests for a pickle flavor daily, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Claussen® to bring Pickle to life. Knowing that Claussen® also prioritizes high-quality and premium ingredients made them the perfect partner for this collaboration and we are so excited for everyone to try it!”

Starting July 18 at 11 a.m. CT, Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® will be available exclusively online to purchase starting as two packs of four for $50.00 online for a limited time while supplies last.