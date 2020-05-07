Cocaine discovered inside jar of peanut butter by postal company, police say

National

by: Dom McAndrew and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LODI, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California man has been caught trying to mail cocaine stuffed into a jar of peanut butter, according to police.

Donald Thatcher, 39, from Lodi (image courtesy of Lodi Police Department)
Donald Thatcher, 39 (Image courtesy of Lodi Police Department)

Officers say a postal company in Lodi discovered the suspicious package on Tuesday. Inside the package was a jar of peanut butter with two baggies full of cocaine stuffed inside.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Donald Thatcher. He is facing charges of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and identity theft.

Detectives say the suspect used the name of an unrelated person to try and mail the package out of state.

  • Cocaine found stuffed inside a jar of peanut butter, police say
  • Cocaine found stuffed inside a jar of peanut butter, police say

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter