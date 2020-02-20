Company reannounces recall of nearly 6 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

A company has reannounced its recall of nearly 6 million kids water bottles for posing a choking threat.

In August of 2019, Contigo recalled 5.7 million “Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles” due to the water bottle’s clear silicone spout possibly detaching, posing a choking hazard. In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 were sold in Mexico.

On Wednesday, the company reannounced the recall of bottles.

The company says it has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.

The bottles come in three sizes, 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce, and included multiple colors, materials, and graphics.

They were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 to Feb. 7, 2020.

Replacement lids provided in the previous recall should not be used. If you received a replacement lid in the previous recall, contact Contigo for a new water bottle.

For more information or to report an issue to Contigo, call 888-262-0622 or click here.