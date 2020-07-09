Company selling masks with zippers

Follow the Storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Masks and face coverings, by necessity, are the latest fashion trend this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People around the world are putting their own spin on face coverings, including one company that has made a mask with a zipper over the mouth.

The company, “Shut Your Mouth,” says these masks make it easier to eat or drink without taking the mask off. Users can unzip when need be and then re-zip to stay safe.

Each mask costs about $35.

