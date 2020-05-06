Congresswoman Horn to participate in ‘Virtual Congress’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn will participate in a ‘Virtual Congress’ on Thursday.

The Virtual Congress, held by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, will feature 24 lawmakers – half Democrat and half Republican – participating in a Floor debate via video conference as they would in regular floor proceedings, according to a news release from Horn’s office.

“For the last several weeks, members of the bipartisan Caucus have been working hard to advance the interests and needs of their constituents from districts across the country, while also looking to enable opportunities to legislate remotely,” the news release states.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Horn (OK-5) is a member, sent a letter to House of Representatives leadership in April urging them to come up with ways for Congress to function during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Virtual Congress will be live-streamed on Facebook from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday. Click here to watch the live stream.