(WTVO) — David L. Lander, the actor best known for playing Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” has died, according to TMZ.
Lander’s wife tells TMZ that he died Friday evening as a result of multiple sclerosis. David’s daughter Natalie and her husband were at his side when he passed.
Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984.
Lander’s co-star Michael McKean, who played Lenny, posted an old photo of the two on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
McKean and Lander actually met at Carnegie University in Pittsburgh where they originally developed their characters.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Watch Live: President Trump rallies in Georgia to campaign for Senate runoffs
- 19-year-old Mooreland man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City in November
- David L. Lander, best known as ‘Squiggy’ on Laverne & Shirley, dies at 73
- President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’
- Section of I-35 North in Oklahoma City closed following rollover tractor-trailer crash