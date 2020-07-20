Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking

TAMPA (WFLA) — Walt Disney World is no longer allowing theme park visitors to eat and drink while walking, according to a new face covering policy clarification.

Since beginning the phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11, Disney has required all guests to wear masks. The previous policy only allowed guests ages 2 and up to remove masks when actively eating or drinking.

The clarification, confirmed by Disney on Saturday, now says face coverings are to be worn at all times “except when actively eating drinking while stationary and physically distanced.”

Disney requires face coverings to be made of at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the mouth and nose, and must be secured with ties or ear loops. Popular neck-gaiter-style face coverings are not allowed.

Confirmed this policy clarification with Disney. As reported, the policy says guests may remove their face covering while actively eating and/or drinking but guests should be *stationary* and maintain appropriate physical distancing. https://t.co/uyMt3HQMoW — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 18, 2020

The Florida Dept. of Health reported an additional 12,478 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, pushing the state case total over 350,000.

Florida hospitals have taken in an additional 339 patients, the latest daily report says. A total of 1,637 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the last five days.

The new cases of coronavirus reported Sunday brings the state total to 350,047 cases. An additional 87 deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death count to 4,982.

