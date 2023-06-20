JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (KFOR/Storyful) – An EF-3 tornado, with winds up to150 mph, killed at least one person, injured about 25 others, and caused widespread damage in central Mississippi on June 18.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated that search and rescue operations were underway, and asked for prayers for the storm-damaged communities.

Drone video at the top of this story, released by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, shows debris covering the ground and trees snapped like twigs.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department asked for donations of supplies, such as water bottles, personal hygiene items, pre-packaged snacks, garbage bags and plastic storage tubs to help displaced residents at a community center.

Just three months earlier, a tornado with 200 mph winds killed 13 people and destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.