CRESTVIEW, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – Video captured the moment a man barreled through the front of the church, which seriously injured his three passengers.

Police in Crestview, Florida say Paul Carroll, 38, was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving plowed over a curb, toppled a sign, flipped, then crashed through the glass doors of the First Presbyterian Church.

Video at the top of this story shows the dramatic crash, which happened shortly after midnight on February 18th.

Carroll was uninjured and refused treatment, while his three passengers were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Carroll was charged with “driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury.”