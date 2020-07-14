Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Newsfeed Now

“Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart

National

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Baby Shark Mac and Cheese

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A statement from Walmart on Tuesday said Baby Shark Mac and Cheese will hit Walmart shelves exclusively beginning the week of July 27.

The statement said, “We’re so excited we don’t know what to ‘do do do doooo…’”

Baby Shark Mac and Cheese will sell for 50 cents per box, according to the statement. It was described as “fintastic” news.

“You may have thought the Baby Shark tune couldn’t get any cheesier, but we’re here to prove you wrong.”

Let the feeding frenzy begin.

Nickelodeon recently announced that its Baby Shark TV series will premiere in 2021. There is also a holiday special planned for December.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter