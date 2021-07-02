Firefighter’s 7-year-old daughter found in building’s rubble as death toll rises

A dog aiding in the search walks past a team of Israeli search and rescue personnel, left, atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing one week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Rescue crews combing through the rubble at the Champlain Towers found the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

“We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said.

WPLG reports rescuers found the girl Thursday evening and brought the child to her father, who was at the scene searching for survivors.

Her father draped his jacket over her body, placed an American flag on the gurney, and with her uncle, escorted the child’s body away from the collapse site and through a group of first responders who had lined up to pay their respects.

Authorities announced the recovery of one more body Friday. The death toll stands at 20 people, with 128 people still unaccounted for.