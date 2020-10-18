Florida man arrested after horse found butchered for meat

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A man was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida this week on suspicion of stealing and killing a horse that was found butchered last year in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen from a stable on Dec. 1, 2019, and that it had been slaughtered for its meat.

Authorities said they obtained surveillance video placing the suspect, Eladio Garcia-Gasca, at the scene of the crime. The video allegedly shows him walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen.

Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter