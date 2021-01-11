Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault has been released on $25,000 bail.

A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish.

Johnson was arrested last weekend on charges of government property theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to an arrest warrant. Johnson has not yet entered a plea to the charges, which were filed in Washington.