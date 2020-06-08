Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Roll into summertime with opening of outdoor roller skating rink at Scissortail Park
- National Cowboy & Western Museum announces ‘Elder Hour’ for senior guests
- Democrats kneel at Capitol, plan to unveil police overhaul
- Altus police investigating after stabbing leaves one injured
- Final cruise ship still carrying passengers docks in Germany after 6 months at sea