Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: FHP

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.

“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.

Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.

