Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road

After a six-month odyssey around the world, during which it was hit by coronavirus and saw the oceans dramatically empty of other vessels, the last cruise liner still carrying passengers has made its final port of call, delivering its eight guests to a world vastly changed from the one they set sail in.

The MV Artania cruise ship tied up in the Germany port of Bremerhaven on Monday, operator Phoenix Reisen confirmed to CNN Travel, bringing an end an epic return voyage from Australia that saw the ship make numerous diversions en route to drop off crew members.