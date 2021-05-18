FULL SCHEDULE: NBC announces new shows for 2021 fall season

(WCMH) – NBC has announced its new schedule for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

The network is adding three new dramas to its lineup. Slated for Mondays, after a two-hour “The Voice,” is the new “heartfelt, life-affirming drama,” “Ordinary Joe,” described as an “uplifting series centered around the idea of how choices made in a single moment can alter the course of life forever.” In a similar vein as films “Sliding Doors” and “The Butterfly Effect,” “Ordinary Joe” tells divergent storylines after the central character, Joe Kimbreau, faces an important decision.

“Ordinary Joe” stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnett.

Rounding out Tuesdays, a new high concept series, “La Brea,” will air between “The Voice” and “New Amsterdam.” The show’s science-fiction plot is about a “mysterious primeval land” uncovered after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles.

The “La Brea” cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos.

Thursdays will become a full night in the “Law & Order” universe with the addition of “Law & Order: For the Defense.” This incarnation of the popular franchise flips the traditional script on the series, putting the focus on the defendants.

Newbie “Law & Order: For the Defense” will start Thursday night, leading into “Law & Order: SVU” which begins its record-breaking 23rd season. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” renewed by the network for a second season, will close out the evening. Viewers can expect some exciting episodes coming up between the three series as NBC hints the lineup will provide “the perfect playground for crossover events.”

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-10 p.m. – LA BREA

10-11 p.m. – New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. – LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. – Drama Encores

9-10 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 p.m. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. – NBC Sunday Night Football