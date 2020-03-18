1  of  2
GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to close all US factories due to coronavirus, report states

Workers assemble Ford vehicles. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (CNBC) – As many companies get creative to allow employees to work from home, factories across the United States are left with a difficult choice.

Earlier this week, GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler announced that they would keep their factories open but with new safeguards to protect workers from COVID-19.

That plan has changed, according to sources who spoke with CNBC.

CNBC reports that the Big Three automakers will close all U.S. auto factories later this week.

Ford confirmed to CNBC that it would close its factories in the United States, Canada, and Mexico after Thursday evening shifts. The company said it plans to remain closed until March 30.

“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America.

Honda North America announced that it would temporarily close four U.S.-based plants beginning March 23 due to an anticipated decline in demand.

