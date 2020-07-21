Go on a virtual vacation with AAA’s live African Safari

Dreaming of going on vacation but the pandemic is in your way? Thanks to AAA, you can still go on vacation – all the way to Africa!

During a one-time live virtual event, hosted by AAA and Africa Travel, you can get a taste of what it would be like on an African Safari.

The event, set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., CST, will feature a live “Safari Sundowner” experience, an African tradition of enjoying food and drinks at sunset, this one showcasing elephants from Jabulani Safari Lodge in South Africa.

“We recognize the need for travelers to make meaningful connections with their dream destinations and created a series of events to provide a way for the exploration of exotic destinations from the comfort of home,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma public and government affairs manager.

“Attendees will be able to sit back with their morning coffee, watch elephants in South Africa make their way homeward after a day on the reserve and listen to elephant rangers sharing their personal experiences with the elephants, all under the glow of sunset,” said Gamble.

During this virtual safari, Gamble says, “guests will be able to ‘meet’ some of the elephants that call Jabulani home.”

The 45-minute live experience will be followed by time for participants to ask questions of hosts from both AAA and African Travel.

Registration is free and open to the public at AAA Travel Events.