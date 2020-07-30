Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

Herman Cain was being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

(CNN) — Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, has died from coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show.

Cain, 74, was hospitalized earlier this month, and his Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs.

As a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, Cain was one of the surrogates at President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

