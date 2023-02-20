luchschenF // Shutterstock

Highest-paying science jobs in Oklahoma City

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Oklahoma City, OK metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#19. Chemical technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $44,430

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)

tilialucida // Shutterstock

#18. Biological technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $44,770

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– Employment: 76,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)

— Boulder, CO ($68,640)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)

ART STOCK CREATIVE // Shutterstock

#17. Food science technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,870

– Employment: 11,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)

— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)

— Columbus, OH ($61,420)

photodiem // Shutterstock

#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 34,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

Canva

#15. Forensic science technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,850

– Employment: 17,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#14. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $53,340

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,300

– Employment: 15,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)

Canva

#13. Soil and plant scientists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $61,200

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 15,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#12. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $63,160

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#11. Epidemiologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $65,520

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,740

– Employment: 8,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)

Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock

#10. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $66,130

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

VH-studio // Shutterstock

#9. School psychologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $66,140

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– Employment: 57,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($116,280)

— El Centro, CA ($116,010)

— Fresno, CA ($115,360)

Julian Bohorquez // Shutterstock

#8. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $67,720

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 9,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)

Chad McDermott // Shutterstock

#7. Urban and regional planners

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $74,690

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#6. Occupational health and safety specialists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $74,970

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#5. Occupational health and safety technicians

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $77,100

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

aslysun // Shutterstock

#4. Chemists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $78,160

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $90,470

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Atmospheric and space scientists

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $112,630

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#1. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual mean salary: $138,010

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)