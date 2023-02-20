luchschenF // Shutterstock
Highest-paying science jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Oklahoma City, OK metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#19. Chemical technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $44,430
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#18. Biological technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $44,770
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
#17. Food science technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,870
– Employment: 11,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)
— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)
— Columbus, OH ($61,420)
#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $50,660
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#15. Forensic science technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#14. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $53,340
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#13. Soil and plant scientists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $61,200
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#12. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $63,160
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#11. Epidemiologists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $65,520
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#10. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $66,130
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#9. School psychologists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $66,140
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#8. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $67,720
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 9,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)
#7. Urban and regional planners
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $74,690
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#6. Occupational health and safety specialists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $74,970
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#5. Occupational health and safety technicians
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $77,100
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#4. Chemists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $78,160
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#3. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $90,470
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#2. Atmospheric and space scientists
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $112,630
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#1. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Oklahoma City, OK
– Annual mean salary: $138,010
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)