‘I’m under here!’ Boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 9-year-old boy was trapped under a Jeep in his bedroom after a drunk driver plowed into his home, police said.

It happened at 2 a.m. Tuesday. It took the KCK Fire Rescue Squad over an hour to free the child.

“At first, I was just screaming cuss words at him. I’m like, ‘What the flip dude? I’m under here!'” Jamison Langley said.

Jamison had been up late watching YouTube videos when the incident happened.

Unable to move and having trouble breathing, Jamison said he was thinking of his guardian angel.

“My dad passed away in January so, and I hoped that didn’t happen to me and if that did, at least I would be with him,” the 9-year-old said.

The boy asked his dad for help.

“‘Get me out of here,’ mainly. Just that and, ‘Dad, I’m scared,’ quite a lot,'” he recalled.

A paramedic named Chris stepped in for Jamison’s dad, keeping the boy calm, reassuring him everything would be OK.

“He was talking to me and making sure I could feel everything,” Jamison said. “He had asked me some stupid, easy questions like who is the president and all that kind of stuff.”

Police said the driver, who was in his mid-40s, was drunk and driving so fast that the family’s doorbell camera didn’t pick him up until he hit the house.

“He trapped me under his Jeep for over an hour in my bedroom, and everything in there is destroyed,” Jamison said. “Thanks to you my bunk bed is destroyed, my dresser is destroyed, my room is destroyed. If you are seeing this, this is all your fault.”

Jamison came away from the incident with only cuts and bruises, but his belongings did not fare as well. Besides everything in his room, his bike, which had been sitting on the front lawn was also damaged.

One of the things the fourth-grader was most upset about is that his PS4 was destroyed.

There was a bit of good news, though. Jamison’s prized recorder that he played during the school year with the Kansas City Symphony was found intact.