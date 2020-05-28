Iowa man credits coronavirus scare for saving his life

MOLINE, Iowa (WHBF) – An Iowa man says a recent scare about the novel coronavirus may have just saved his life.

Donald Lind says he had a cough for years, but was never too concerned about it.

“We thought it was just his bronchitis because he gets it every year,” says Lind’s wife, Maria Lind.

Once COVID-19 started spreading throughout the community, he decided to pay closer attention to his symptoms.

Lind told WHBR that he experienced symptoms like shortness of breath, loss of appetite, and coughing. Those symptoms led him to call his doctor to get tested for the coronavirus.

The results came back negative, but doctors discovered that he has a rare type of cancer called sarcoma.

“Because of the coronavirus, it more or less saved my life. I would have never known about it,” says Lind.

Lind is now scheduled to undergo surgery at the University of Iowa Hospital. After that, he will start radiation treatments.

“I got the best doctors, five specialists and it’s just testing my faith now. I’ve handed everything to God. I’ve finally accepted it, but I think by putting it on TV and knowing what some of these symptoms are, I may just be able to help one person. I hope,” says Lind.