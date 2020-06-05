Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TBS)

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter