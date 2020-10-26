Kansas man accused of murder, kidnapping in Oklahoma jail awaiting extradition

ERICK, Oklahoma (KFOR) — A Kansas man wanted in connection to the deaths of his 11 and 14-year-old sons, who’s also accused of kidnapping his daughters, is now in custody in Beckham County after he was spotted by an Oklahoma Corporation Commission officer over the weekend.

“It passed right in front of me,” Officer Jonathan Burrow told News 4.

That was the moment Burrow, a motor carrier enforcement officer for the OCCC, spotted 40-year-old Donny Jackson driving on I-40 in the Erick area over the weekend.

“I think it was just the right place at the right time to be sitting there,” he said.

Burrow had just received word that Jackson was on the run and could be in Beckham County.

Jackson is accused of killing his 11 and 14-year-old sons who were found dead at their Kansas home on Saturday. He is also accused of kidnapping his 3 and 7-year-old daughters.

“There had been some back and forth with other family members and I believe it was a family event, a soccer game, that one of the children was supposed to be at, didn’t show up,” Maj. Jim Sherley, the Leavenworth County Sheriff, said.

That lead to a multi-state amber alert, with authorities searching for Jackson in Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“A semi driver had called in to Beckham county and stated that he was actually behind the car that had the exact Kansas tag on it and that he was following the car and had just passed mike marker 7, which is where I was sitting at,” Burrow said.

Burrow told News 4 he pulled Jackson over and then called for back up. OHP troopers then responded to assist.

“His demeanor was, in my opinion, it was kind of a shock that he was getting pulled over and the events were happening the way they were,” Burrow said.

The girls were in the car and unharmed.

Jackson was booked into the Beckham County Jail to await extradition back to Kansas.

“I feel happy that the girls are safe. That was my main thing the day that it happened,” Burrow said.

Authorities in Kansas said Jackson and his wife are going through a divorce. They have a baby too and the baby has not been harmed