Kanye West announces plans to run for president in 2020

The rapper tweeted on Saturday that he is running for president.
Although there are some states in which it is too late for West to add his name to the ballot, he is still able to join the race as an independent in others.
The artist even received some high profile support from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.
Back in 2015, West announced at the MTV VMA Awards he would launch a Presidential race for 2020. In January of 2019, the rapper teased a 2024 bid.
Latest stories:
- Edmond teen honored with EMSA “Everyday Hero Medal” after saving 2-year-old from drowning at Scissortail Park
- Navatek launches internship program with OSU
- Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes
- Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
- Newsfeed Now: 4th of July party goes viral; Tracking Bruno the Bear