CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kanye West is coming to the Lowcountry this evening for a campaign rally.
The rally will be held at the Exquis Event Center on Sunday, July 19 at around 5 p.m.
The event is for registered guests only.
If you’re interested in registering, click here to fill out the registration form.
All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.
Recent Headlines:
- LIVE: BLM protesters plan to close I-490
- Kanye West to hold a campaign rally in Charleston
- Texas teen killed in Choctaw County crash
- 20-year-old drowns at Atoka County rock quarry
- Two NY deputies’ vehicles set on fire overnight