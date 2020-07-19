Kanye West to hold a campaign rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kanye West is coming to the Lowcountry this evening for a campaign rally.

The rally will be held at the Exquis Event Center on Sunday, July 19 at around 5 p.m.

The event is for registered guests only.

If you’re interested in registering, click here to fill out the registration form.

All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

