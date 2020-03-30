Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen doughnuts to health care workers

Mondays may have just gotten a little sweeter, particularly for health care workers battling the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Starting March 30, Krispy Kreme will be giving out a free dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts every Monday to healthcare workers, the company announced in a news release.

“Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show us your employer badge. That’s it,” the company said. “Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift.”

The deal begins Monday and will be valid every Monday through May 11.

And health care workers aren’t the only ones who get to benefit. Customers, regardless of profession, can get a free dozen Original Glazed added to any order of a dozen doughnuts, the company said.

“We’re going to help our customers share joy with their neighbors, because being separated doesn’t mean we can’t be sweet,” the statement said.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only company that has shown appreciation for health care workers. Crocs is delivering shoes to hospitals and other facilities. Starbucks is also giving health care workers and others on the frontline a free tall brewed or iced coffee until May 3.