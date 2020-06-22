Follow the Storms
Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for $6 million

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– The guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance has sold for more than $6 million.

Cobain used the 1959 Martin guitar for the performance only five months before his death.

Bidding for the guitar started at $1 million, according to Julien’s Auctions, but bids quickly escalated with the guitar selling for $6,010,000.

The Australian businessman who bought it says he plans to sell it after showing the guitar around the world in an effort to help artists.

