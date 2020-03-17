Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
Watch Live: VP Pence, coronavirus task force holds briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Macy’s temporarily closes stores nationwide in response to COVID-19 outbreak

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A customers leaves a Macy’s store. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFOR) – In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business today through March 31, 2020.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Macy’s, Inc. says it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce. 

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.combloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.

Share this story

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

Follow @KFOR on Twitter