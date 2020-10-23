Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – A man arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina in May plotted to assassinate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, prosecutors say.

New court documents released on Thursday, say investigators arrested Alexander Hillel Treisman after finding his van at a Kannapolis bank filled with guns and books about bomb-making, along with more than $500,000 in cash.

Court documents allege that Treisman made multiple internet searches on Biden’s home address, researched state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles. Federal agents also say he posted a social media meme saying “should I kill joe biden?”

After authorities arrested Treisman this spring, investigators said they found computers with thousands of images of child pornography, fake drivers licenses, and links to chat rooms where they said Treisman talked about wanting to kill Biden.

Evidence also showed that Treisman traveled to a restaurant within four miles of Biden’s home and had a checklist that ended with the notation to “execute.”

Treisman is currently being held on child porn charges as investigators build their case against him.

A total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content were found on Treisman’s devices, in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content, documents read.

The government presented two exhibits during Kannapolis Officer Addison Friedman’s testimony, which included the following evidence:

Images of the Defendant’s white Ford van

An image of the weapons recovered from the defendant’s van

Images of defendant’s green Honda Accord

Images of the firearms recovered from the defendant’s Honda Accord

Images of defendant’s two fraudulent driver’s licenses bearing the alias Alexander S. Theiss

A note created on October 15, 2019, found in the defendant’s Samsung S9 cell phone describing a plan to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday

Still images from video footage of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shooting that defendant downloaded on March 21, 2020, and related internet searches

A screenshot of the February 18, 2020, Reddit post by username AlextheBodacious referencing pedophilia and executing those he hates

An internet post made by the defendant on February 22, 2020, referencing raping children and posting child porn

An audio recording made on or about April 3, 2020, of the defendant narrating “the perfect porn video,” which describes the defendant killing two parents with a shotgun and then raping and impregnating their young daughter

An April 8, 2020 internet post by AlextheBodacious stating that he was “going to do a columbine for a while, [but] I think it would better to put it towards something more memorable”

An iFunny meme posted by Defendant on April 15, 2020, with the caption “Should I kill Joe Biden?”

A timeline of internet searches conducted by defendant between March and May 2020 seeking information about Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles, along with actions taken by the defendant, including posting the abovementioned meme about killing Joe Biden, purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, traveling to a Wendy’s within four miles of Joe Biden’s home, and writing a checklist note ending with “execute”

An April 20, 2020 video taken by the defendant’s cell phone while driving by Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas with audio of a male voice saying “There it is. That’s it. That’s the one, that’s where they did it. Allah Akbar! Ah hah, nice.”

A video created on April 23, 2020 with Defendant’s cell phone at O’Hare International Airport with audio of a male voice suggesting that it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building

Images taken on or around April 26, 2020, at Range 56 shooting range at the Fort Bragg training area in North Carolina

A description of and images from an electronic document entitled “A Guide to Mass Shooting” found on one of Defendant’s hard drives

Drawings found in the defendant’s jail cell in August 2020 showing a stick figure labeled “me” beating a stick figure labeled “whoever the fuck calls the cops on a parked car” with a bat

A handwritten “Autobiography” found in the defendant’s jail cell referencing mass shootings