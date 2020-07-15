Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s scratch-off ticket.

“The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!” the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter