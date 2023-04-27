OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A manhunt according to authorities is underway for three inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend.

Police officials have confirmed that a fourth prisoner is believe to be dead after a shootout with police. Authorities say he is also suspected of killing a pastor who stopped to help him.

The Sheriff in Mississippi says, “the men slipped out through a hole in one of the cells, then climbed onto the roof and stole a truck.”

Police officials report that one of the men has been spotted in Texas near Houston and was captured on surveillance video entering a gas station.

Currently, authorities confirm they do not know where the other two escapees may be and are cautioning everyone to be on the lookout and to not approach them. The men are considered very dangerous.