Mexico has $1 million for ‘Dreamers’ in the U.S.

Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon (center), Mexico’s consul general in El Paso, talks about his government’s funding of scholarships for immigrant students in the United States. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government is partnering with American colleges and non-profits to provide scholarships worth up to $33,000 to young immigrants.

The grant is part of a larger program that awarded $2.2 million in scholarships to 2,925 students in the United States, with $1 million coming from the Institute for Mexicans Abroad.

The scholarships cater to Mexicans who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, though any who arrived in the United States prior to Nov. 15, 2015 are eligible, the consulate said.

TheDream.Us is the local co-sponsor with a $16,500 cap for those pursuing an associate degree and $33,000 for those in bachelor’s programs. The deadline for applications is February 25.

📣 Atención, jóvenes #DREAMers: las convocatorias pronto concluirán, así que realiza tu solicitud para obtener una de las becas que ofrece @thedream_us y estudia una licenciatura 🎓👩🏻‍🏫.



¡No dejes pasar esta gran oportunidad! @IME_SRE #DACA #DREAMers ⤵️ https://t.co/sV36xxJ2qi — Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) January 19, 2021

The Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME, in Spanish), is an agency of the Mexican government with citizen chapters in many major American cities. The funds come from the Mexican government, local fundraising and matching funds from participating American colleges, universities and nonprofits.

