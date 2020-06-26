Missing kayaker found after 3-day search in Pennsylvania

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The body of a kayaker who went missing along the Susquehanna River Wednesday has been recovered.
Eyewitness News was at the scene Thursday as crews continued the search for the second day.
According to the chief of the Montour Township Police Department, the person was recovered around 7:15 Friday morning.
The identity of the person has not yet been released.
