Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Saturday afternoon to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.
According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.
The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God we Trust.”
Mississippi voters will have the choice to accept or decline the new state flag in November 2020.
The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.
The bill will now move to the State Senate. In order to pass it must receive two-thirds of approval.
LATEST STORIES:
- FBI investigating apparent noose found in Black firefighter’s locker in Minnesota
- A biracial woman says she was set on fire in Wisconsin. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a hate crime
- Missing 77-year-old Comanche County woman found
- NBA releases schedule for season restart
- Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall, court rules