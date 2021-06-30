Mother confessed to strangling 7-year-old son, prosecutor tells court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez made her first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning after being extradited from Colorado and she was denied bail.

Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, who appeared via video conference in Las Vegas Justice Court, is accused of killing and dumping the body of her 7-year-old son Liam Husted.

She only spoke in court to confirm her identity.

A state prosecutor told the court that Moreno-Rodriguez confessed to the killing and said she strangled her autistic son and left him naked.

Liam Husted’s body was discovered by hikers near Mountain Springs off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump on May 28.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez (Photo credit: LVMPD)

Moreno-Rodriguez arrived in Las Vegas early Monday morning and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. She was arrested at a hotel in Denver on June 8 and waived extradition.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez appears via video conference in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.