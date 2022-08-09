NORFOLK, Neb. (KFOR) – Facebook turned over information to Norfolk, Neb., authorities that led to a mother and daughter being arrested over an alleged illegal abortion.

NBC News reports that the investigation into the mother and daughter was launched in April, before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

It is one of the few known instances of the social media site divulging information to help authorities pursue an abortion case, according to NBC News.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Jessica Burgess obtained abortion pills and gave them to her then-17-year-old daughter, Celeste, and then helped her bury and then rebury the fetus. Both Burgess and her daughter were charged last month. A lawyer for the two women did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

A Nebraska state law that was enacted before Roe was overturned states that abortion is illegal 20 weeks after an egg is fertilized.

An affidavit from Detective Ben McBride of the Norfolk Police Department states Burgess had a miscarriage 23 weeks into her pregnancy, soon after taking abortion pills, according to NBC News.

