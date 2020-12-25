Nashville police release photo of RV that exploded in city’s downtown area, injuring 3 people, damaging buildings

The RV that exploded in Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFOR) – Nashville Police Department officials released a photo of the RV that exploded in the city’s downtown area on Christmas morning.

The explosion occurred at 6:30 a.m. CT Friday in the heart of the city’s business district.

Three people suffered non-critical injuries from the explosion, which damaged several buildings and toppled trees.

Nashville police officials described the explosion as an “intentional act.”

Police officials released a surveillance photo of the RV that was taken prior to the explosion.

Nashville police received reports of shots fired at the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers traveled to the scene and found the RV parked in front of an AT&T building. The RV was broadcasting what sounded like a recorded voice, warning about an imminent explosion, advising people to evacuate the area, according to NBC News.

“They heard the announcements coming from this vehicle, took them seriously and were working to seal the streets to protect folks,” said Metropolitan Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron. “We think lives were saved by those officers doing just that.”

(Courtesy: James Green)

Fire and heavy smoke could be seen from the area following the explosion.

The blast disrupted AT&T service around Nashville.

The area around downtown Nashville has been shutdown as police investigate the explosion.

