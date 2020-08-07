Nexstar’s ‘News Nation’ to deliver news nightly from across the United States

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nexstar is bringing you a comprehensive news experience from newsrooms across the United States.

News Nation debuts on Sept. 1 on WGN America. It will air from 7 to 10 p.m. CT and draw on the local, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local news rooms across the country.

Each broadcast will deliver fact-based, impactful, educational and unbiased news reporting.

News Nation journalists will also be providing 24-hour-a-day online news coverage through the soon-to-be-launched mobile app, NewsNationNow.

“Our on-air anchors and reporters, as well as those guiding the off-camera news-gathering process, are award-winning journalists who understand the importance of being objective,” said Sean Compton, Executive Vice President of WGN America. “They reflect the diversity of our country and will be the backbone of News Nation, as WGN America begins charting a new course in television news, designed for the millions of viewers across the U.S. who want their news to be accurate, fair and without opinion.”

Click here for the WGN America Channel Finder.

