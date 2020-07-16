Norman photographer providing free headshots to help Oklahomans get back to work

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local photographer will soon be providing free headshots to those who have found themselves out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s part of a nationwide effort called the “10,000 Headshots” Project.

Many say a professional photo can help get ahead of the competition.

That includes Danielle Hamlett who says she considers her regular visits to Norman headshot photographer Ryan Lassiter a key part of her career.

“It’s good to have pictures done that aren’t from your cell phone with your hand extended, and it’s really good to kind of see what you can look like in a professional setting,” she said.

​The sessions can add that professional element to emails and social media sites often critiqued by potential employers.

In fact, according to LinkedIn, users who have profile photos receive 21 times more profile views and nine more connection requests.

For months, News 4 has covered the unemployment crisis during this pandemic.

Lassiter found himself in that desperate situation.

“There was a long time that I had to completely shut down,” he said.

So when he heard about the 10,000 headshots in 50 states campaign, he knew what he had to do.

“I just wanted to jump at the chance, just finding some way that I can take my profession and help someone in need is amazing,” said Lassiter.

The free headshots will be taken July 22 across the country, including at Sooner Mall, where Lassiter will be.

Back at his studio, Lassiter says he’s rearranged for safety during the pandemic while working under the City of Norman’s masks requirements.

“Making sure that everyone keeps their masks on when they come to the event and they only take their mask off as soon as they are in front of the camera because we are keeping very strict social distancing,” said Lassiter.

Over the years, he’s taken many headshots for job seekers.

“And hearing afterwords, ‘I got the job! I got the job!’ It’s just fantastic,” he said.

Now, he’s hoping to do it again with a click and a flash.

There’s also an event happening in Tulsa.

Lassiter says spots are filling up quickly.

He will also be talking with Norman’s Mayor ahead of time for safety protocol.

