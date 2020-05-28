North Carolina 7-year-old puts on prom for his graduating babysitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 may have ruined prom for the class of 2020, but one North Carolina senior was able to go to prom with the help of a 7-year-old who planned the whole thing himself.

Sanderson High School senior Rachel Chapman was invited to a backyard prom by 7-year-old Curtis Rogers, a soon-to-be-second grader at Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh.

Chapman is his babysitter.

“Curtis is such a fun kid and we’ve spent so much time together,” said Chapman.

But time has been cut short for the two because of the coronavirus crisis.

Rogers wanted to make sure Chapman knew she deserved to have her special senior moment.

So Rogers worked to give Chapman something she missed out on this year – her senior prom.

(Courtesy: WNCN)

Rogers even asked with a traditional prom-proposal.

“It said ‘mini prom is not today, but will you join me on Monday,’” described Rogers.

Chapman said, yes.

Two days later, Chapman and Rogers met for an evening of fun.

(Courtesy: WNCN)

“I decided that we should just do this now because the coronavirus has people down in the dumps,” said Rogers.

He knew exactly what to do to put a smile on Chapman’s face.

She wore a pink dress she bought for her senior prom. Rogers got a new bow tie to match. He also planned out the dinner menu – all Chapman’s favorites.

“We had Chick-fil-A, Tropical smoothie and I know we had everything she loves,” he continued.

“It was really sweet, really thoughtful. He even remembered my favorite drink and the condiments I like at Chick-fil-A,” said Chapman.

(Courtesy: WNCN)

After dinner the two danced the night away.

They also made sure they practiced social distancing using a red pool noodle to keep them six-feet part.

Definitely a night they won’t forget.

“It doesn’t matter what happens to you. It matters what happens to the people you love,” continued Rogers.

Wise words from a 7-year-old.

Chapman is headed off to East Carolina University to study public health.