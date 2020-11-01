GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police officials say a rally to promote voting that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization.
Graham police said rally organizers did not have permission to block the roadways near the Alamance County’s courthouse. Police said after repeated requests to move from the street, authorities released pepper spray toward the ground and later arrested eight people.
Rally organizer Reverend Greg Drumwright said police escorted the group onto the roadways. He also said the group had permission to be at the courthouse.
Latest Stories
- North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests
- Sooners Take Control of Tech 28-7 in the 2nd Quarter
- OSU Falls to Texas 41-34 in Overtime
- England to enter month-long lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million
- All treat, no tricks in this forecast; first Halloween full moon in 76 years!