FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (KFOR/Storyful) – Newly-released police dashcam video shows the moment that an out-of-control vehicle barreled toward an officer as he was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the road. Virginia’s Fairfax County Police Department stated the officer was “struck and nearly killed.”

Video at the top of this story shows the terrifying moment, as police say the teen driver of a BMW M3 was speeding, lost control, crossed the median, and slammed directly into the vehicle that the officer had pulled over for a traffic stop – also a BMW.

The officer was within mere inches of being crushed, and escaped with only minor injuries, according to the department.

The adult driver of the BMW 750 series, which was struck, was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

The 17-year-old driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers suffered minor injuries. That driver was charged with reckless driving.

“We are relieved this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the department posted. “Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others. We are committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers in an attempt to curb the senseless loss of life that occurs during preventable fatal crashes.”