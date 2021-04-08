Ohio McDonald’s employee accused of shooting, killing co-worker

National

by: Jen Steer,

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A confrontation between two employees ended in a deadly shooting at an Ohio McDonald’s Thursday.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located in Cuyahoga Falls, at about 1:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said 34-year-old Christopher L. Riddick, of Akron, shot a fellow employee in the chest. He ran from the scene and was arrested a short time later.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

Riddick will be arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder in Stow Municipal Court on Friday.

Police did not say what led to the deadly shooting.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report