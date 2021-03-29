Opening statements to begin in George Floyd death case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins Monday morning.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man.

Floyd is seen on video being handcuffed and held facedown in the street by Chauvin. During this time Chauvin has his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

One prospective juror’s voice quivered as she told attorneys during jury selection she feared for her family’s safety if chosen for the panel that will decide the fate of a white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

When the judge excused her, the woman exhaled in relief.

Jurors at all trials feel pressure, knowing their decisions will alter lives. But the weight on jurors in Minneapolis is in a whole different category as they’ll be asked whether to assign guilt in the death of a Black man that prompted some of the largest protests in U.S. history.

Bystander video of the confrontation is expected to be a key exhibit at trial, with opening statements set for today. It shows Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for about nine minutes during an arrest last May. Floyd cried he couldn’t breathe and called for his mother before his body went limp.

A looming question is whether Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter, can get a fair trial with so much pressure on jurors and their possible concern about what may happen in the city and country should they reach a verdict others oppose.

A high fence installed around the courthouse for the trial is a daily reminder for jurors of security concerns. On some days, protesters gathered just beyond it, holding signs that read, “Convict Derek Chauvin” and “The World Is Watching.”