Oreo debuts rainbow cookies in support of LGBTQ+ community

(NEXSTAR) — Oreo, in partnership with PFLAG, announced Friday that it has released a limited-edition rainbow cookie in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting Oct. 9, the colored cream cookies, which will not be sold in stores, will be given away to the first 10,000 people to share on social media their idea of allyship.

The cookie giveaway is part of Oreo and PFLAG’s Proud Parent campaign, “a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.”

PFLAG National Executive Director Brian K. Bond praised the collaboration with OREO, saying in a statement, “Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people.”

Additionally, Oreo and PFLAG have debuted a new film titled Proud Parent, which explores “parent-child relationships, and the challenges of bringing a partner home for the first time – especially for the LGBTQ+ community.”

PFLAG, founded in 1973 and first called Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is considered “the country’s oldest LGBTQ+ ally organization,” and it’s aim is to foster community between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their families and allies.

For a chance to claim a pack of the rainbow cookies, fans can enter by sharing a photo on Instagram or Twitter showing “what allyship means to them.” They also must follow @OREO.