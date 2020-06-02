Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hidden History
United Voice
Flashpoint
Top Stories
What is Blackout Tuesday and why you shouldn’t use ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag
Oklahoma City Public Schools to host virtual job fair
Minnesota governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into Minneapolis crowd
Video
‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: Several officers injured; 65 arrested in violent scene in Providence
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Wednesday Weather School
In This Together
📹 Video Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Olympics
NFL Draft
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
MVP Award
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Ally Dog
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: More violence shakes the U.S.
National
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 09:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 09:10 AM CDT
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John’s Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police officers clash with protestors near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man runs from police officers in Oakland, California on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person enters a store through a broken window Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters raise their fists in Washington Square Park in New York during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A man takes part in a protest rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, June 1, 2020, against the death of George Floyd. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police begin to clear demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Two military humvees block a roadway near the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A protester is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers during a protest in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A boarded up Zara store in Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Latest News
Photos: More violence shakes the U.S.
Gallery
I-TEAM: New evidence shows vandalism and looting in downtown Cleveland were organized
Video
What is Blackout Tuesday and why you shouldn’t use ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag
Oklahoma City Public Schools to host virtual job fair
Minnesota governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into Minneapolis crowd
Video
‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: Several officers injured; 65 arrested in violent scene in Providence
Video
2 officers struck, 1 run over by vehicle; 2 vehicle occupants shot in Buffalo Monday night
Video
Gov. Stitt releases statement following George Floyd’s death, protests
7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
Tuttle woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $1.2M from employer
Study: Oklahoma ranked as one of least safest states in America
National Guard lays down shields in peaceful protest held at Tennessee capitol
Video
More News
National News
Photos: More violence shakes the U.S.
Gallery
What is Blackout Tuesday and why you shouldn’t use ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag
Minnesota governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into Minneapolis crowd
Video
7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
National Guard lays down shields in peaceful protest held at Tennessee capitol
Video
Death toll grows in national protests
‘Change never comes through violence’: MLK’s daughter asks protesters to fight for justice peacefully
Video
Necco Wafers are headed back to store shelves
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to form in Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season officially begins
Gallery
More National
Washington D.C.
Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
Video
Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
Video
California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting
Video
FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Biden says Democrats have ‘had enough debates’ after Sanders commits to April showdown
Joe Biden sweeps the night and wins Florida, Illinois and Arizona to extend his delegate lead over Bernie Sanders
New polls show Biden leading Sanders in Ohio, Illinois and Florida
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Long voting lines unavoidable at NW OK County precinct, says Election Board
Video
Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Oklahoma Super Tuesday: Biden wins Democratic presidential primary; President Trump wins on Republican side
Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide
Oklahoma City voters reject parks sales tax measure
Oklahoma voters approve Sunday liquor store sales measure
Biden harnesses momentum, wins Oklahoma’s Democratic primary
More Your Local Election HQ
Don't Miss
Hey parents & kids, thanks for helping us with Wednesday Weather School!
Video
Latest News
Photos: More violence shakes the U.S.
Gallery
I-TEAM: New evidence shows vandalism and looting in downtown Cleveland were organized
Video
What is Blackout Tuesday and why you shouldn’t use ‘Black Lives Matter’ hashtag
Oklahoma City Public Schools to host virtual job fair
Minnesota governor: Semi driver was confused when he drove into Minneapolis crowd
Video
‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: Several officers injured; 65 arrested in violent scene in Providence
Video
2 officers struck, 1 run over by vehicle; 2 vehicle occupants shot in Buffalo Monday night
Video
Gov. Stitt releases statement following George Floyd’s death, protests
7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
Tuttle woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $1.2M from employer
More News
Popular
Carole Baskin granted GW Zoo in suit against Joe Exotic business
Black Lives Matter-OKC issues list of demands to city leaders
Video
KFOR Weather
Tuttle woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $1.2M from employer
Oklahoma City National Memorial sustains damage during protests
Video
Study: Oklahoma ranked as one of least safest states in America
Border Report
ICE now flying illegal crossers to Mexico City as expulsion policy extended and modified
Video
El Paso official urges ICE to release detainees to shelters to prevent more COVID-19 cases
15 migrants arrested after their small boat capsizes on California coast
Mexican president getting cozy with mother of ‘El Chapo’ a ‘slap in the face’ to crime fighters
Video
Americans flood into Mexico in search of toilet paper, food and water
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Border Report gets first look at new wall at South Texas wildlife refuge
Border industry leaders celebrate House passage of USMCA
Group clears private riverfront land to build border wall in South Texas
More Border Report
KFOR Podcasts
Sound Check: Oklahoma Today Magazine stopped by the KFOR studios to talk music
Audio
Sound Check Matt Stansberry: An Oklahoman with deep musical roots carves out a special sound
Audio
Sound Check: KALO making a mark in Oklahoma
Sound Check: Oklahoma Singer/Songwriter, Samantha Crain talks touring and keeping her heritage alive
Audio
Sound Check: Beau Jennings has new music and discusses his love for Will Rogers
Sound Check: Meet one rapper who says it is an advantage he’s from Oklahoma
Sound Check: Historic Oklahoma theatre goes from boom to bust to boom again!
Sound Check: Oklahoma radio station plays music others won’t
First Episode now available: The Story: New podcast features a deeper dive into topics impacting Oklahomans
Sound Check: New KFOR Podcast launches with a focus on Oklahoma musicians
Audio
LISTEN: Meteorologists tell-all, what it is like behind the scenes when deadly weather threatens those you love
More Podcasts
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor