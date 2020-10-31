Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about a hazard on the golf course!

An alligator nearly 10 feet long decided to take a stroll across hole No. 9 on the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida, on Thursday.

Nicole Latner, the golf course’s events and marketing coordinator, said employees tried to get the big guy off the course but he wasn’t having it.

“Our course is an Audubon certified course, which means we strive to help preserve wildlife on our property,” Latner said. “We do have a few gators that like to wander, but most of the time, they stay in the water. We had players out on the course and one of our maintenance guys came into the office to let us know that he was out of the water. So we attempted to get him to hop back in, but he was not having it. He was adamant to cross over into a different lake. So slowly we helped encourage him to keep it moving.”

According to Latner, her general manager said this particular reptile has made Duran his home for the last few years.