Police: 7-year-old Chicago girl forced to perform sex act live on remote learning

National

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – Chicago police say they are questioning a male suspect after a 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sex act live on a remote learning application.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Police said a 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sexual act on a male offender live on an online learning application.

Detectives were questioning the suspect Thursday, but it wasn’t known if charges had been filed.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. It’s unknown what condition she is in.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter