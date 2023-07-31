ARANSAS PASS, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – “NOTE TO THIEVES: Might be wise not to dress like a road crew worker while running from the police in a stolen car and then trying to hide in heavy brush,” the Aransas Pass Police Department posted on Facebook.

According to police, the suspect, who was wearing a high-visibility reflective safety vest and stood out like a sore thumb in the thick brush.

Drone video at the top of this story shows police in southern Texas approaching and handcuffing the brightly-dressed car burglary suspect.

The department continued its post with the following hashtags: “WheresWaldo, FindingThievo, OurEyeInTheSkySeesYou, BrightOrangeAndReflective, ThankYouForMakingItEasyForUs, 101HowToGetCaughtQuicklyByThePolice, MostOfAllHappyForTheSafeEnding.”